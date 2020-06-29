Family of hit-and-run victim seeking answers

A fatal hit-and-run accident earlier this month that claimed the life of Fredrick Arceneaux, 46, of Raywood, has left his family trying to understand why the person who hit him did not stop to render aid or call law enforcement.

“It’s been very difficult because we don’t have any answers,” said Arceneaux’s sister, Achantell Arceneaux. “Someone had to have known that they hit a person. My brother was a not a small man. Even if the person who hit him was intoxicated, they would have had to have known they hit a 200-pound man.”

Fredrick “Pookie Boy” Arceneaux loved working on his old Chevy pickup truck. He was killed on June 14 in a hit-and-run accident on FM 160 in Raywood.

Arceneaux was killed around 11 p.m. on June 14 on FM 160 in the Raywood area, just a short distance from the house he shared with his parents, Fredrick Sr. and Ida Arceneaux.

Achantell said it was customary for her brother to ride his bike along FM 160, which has no shoulder, but on the night of his death, Arceneaux was apparently on foot.

Achantell said that her brother’s body was discovered in the roadway by a motorist.

The family and friends of Arceneaux have raised $7,000 to go toward a supplemental reward through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the hit-and-run driver. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $1,000 as a reward.

“We don’t know if we will get any leads but we are willing to try. We stay in a small town. Someone knows something if the driver was from this area,” she said.

If anyone has any information about the person(s) involved, please contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers by the hotline 1-800-392-(STOP) 7867, free app “P3TIPS” or website at http://www.multicountycrimestoppers.org.

