The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on June 27, 2020:

Brewer, Robie Jay – Robbery

Bridges, Crystal Gail – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Flowers, Jessica Oshea – Public Intoxication

Holt, David Wayne II – Criminal Mischief

Lawrence, Zachary Markii – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Pentecost, Larry Gene – Criminal Non-Support

Brewer, Robie Jay

Bridges, Crystal Gail

Flowers, Jessica Oshea

Holt, David Wayne II

Lawrence, Zachary Markii

Pentecost, Larry Gene

Share this: Twitter

Facebook