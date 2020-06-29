Rosalie Williams, age 91, of Bryan, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born January 9, 1929 in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Richard and Martha Utecht who preceded her in death along with her husband, A.M. Williams; and niece, Carolyn Steely.

Survivors include her son, Bill Williams and wife Angel; niece, Patsy Beyers and husband Gary; nephew, Bob Steely; and beloved friend, Tisha Alexander.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

