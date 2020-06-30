Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 28, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 28, 2020:

  • Chambers, Gabriel Elijah – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
  • Cox, Conor Allen – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Dorsey, Heather Lynn – Drug Paraphernalia and Hold for Brazos County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jordan, Robert – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Robinson, Biaunka Nichole – Possession of Marijuana
  • Cox, Conor Allen
  • Dorsey, Heather Lynn
  • Jordan, Robert
  • Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert
  • Robinson, Biaunka Nichole

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.