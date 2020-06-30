Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 28, 2020:

Chambers, Gabriel Elijah – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Cox, Conor Allen – Driving While Intoxicated

Dorsey, Heather Lynn – Drug Paraphernalia and Hold for Brazos County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jordan, Robert – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Robinson, Biaunka Nichole – Possession of Marijuana

Cox, Conor Allen

Dorsey, Heather Lynn

Jordan, Robert

Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert

Robinson, Biaunka Nichole

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

