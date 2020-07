The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 29, 2020:

Dickerson, Bruce Elmer – Parole Violation

Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gutierrez-Alvarez, Gaspar – No Driver’s License

Kelley, Ray Delford Jr. – Assault

Lewis, Chaderick Lamar – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Parker, Thomas James Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Reyes-Loera, Cruz Daniel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

