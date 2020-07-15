PUBLIC NOTICE: Austin Bank moving full service branch

Notification is given that Austin Bank, Texas National Association, 200 East Commerce Street, Jacksonville, Texas 75766 has filed an application with the Comptroller of the Currency on July 10, 2020, as specified in 12 CFR 5 for permission to relocate its full service branch at 901 E Houston, Cleveland, Texas 77327 to 807 E Houston, Cleveland, Texas 77327. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file comments in writing with the Director for District Licensing, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 500 North Akard Street, Suite 1600, Dallas, Texas 75201 within 15 days of the date of this publication.

