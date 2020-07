Crawfish Hideaway LLC. located at 6538 Hwy 321 Dayton, TX 77535 has applied for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit with a Food and Beverage Certificate. The LLC owned by Jeffrey Lummus of Anahuac, TX and Jared Lord of Baytown, TX will be operating¬†under the Crawfish Hideaway name and logo.

