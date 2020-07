The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 24, 2020:

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Luscomb, Brittany Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Mobley, Edward Bryan – Theft of Firearm

Tillery, Mason Lane – Disorderly Conduct

Walton, David Allen – Defective Equipment

