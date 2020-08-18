Cleo “Pete” McCrorey, 91, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 He was born on Tuesday, October 16, 1928 in Conroe, Texas to Alvin Condred McCrorey and Thelma Neal McCrorey, both of whom have preceded him in death. Pete was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Stella Mae McCrorey, brother, Fred McCrorey, brother, Wilber McCrorey; brother, Thomas J McCrorey. Left to cherish his memory is his dear sister in law, Rachel McCrorey; cherished nephew, Robert Nicholas and his wife Pat; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside Service for Pete will be at McCrorey Family Cemetery on August 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Interment for Pete will immediately follow at McCrorey Family Cemetery. Rev. Robert Nichols officiating.

