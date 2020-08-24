Pauline Haywood Davis, 83, formerly of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Bonaire, Georgia, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 17, 1937, in Longview, Texas, to the late Thomas and Gladys Marrow Haywood. Pauline, affectionately known as “Memaw” by so many, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Pauline enjoyed shopping at Belks, going to the casino, and playing slot machines. Spending time with her children and grandchildren were most important to her. While Pauline was a longtime resident of Texas, for the past thirteen months, she called Bonaire, Georgia her home where she lived with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. Prior to that, Pauline was a twelve-year resident of Blossom, Texas. For many years she was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom. Pauline has a sweet soul and a smile that could light up any room. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. All who knew her loved her.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be her sons, Doug Davis, Frankie Davis, Ricky Davis, and Bobby “Hoss” Davis.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 32 years, Franklin Delano Davis; and her brothers Junior Haywood, Bob Haywood, and Luney Haywood. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Carolyn Mayes and husband John Aubrey, Doug Davis and wife Diana, Dianne Susuras and husband Harry, Gladys Jenkins, Frankie Davis, and wife Lori, Ricky Davis, Carrie Kelley and husband Goo, Bobby “Hoss” Davis and wife Melissa and Lisa Gray and husband Tim; her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, twin sister Christine Cross and Anne Goode; her sister-in-law Goldie Lagrone; her nieces, nephews and so many she called her own; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9am, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 10am, at the funeral home, with Rev Buddy Greer, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton (weather permitting).

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service will be limited to 75 or fewer guests. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

