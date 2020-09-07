Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 5, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 5, 2020:

  • Baez, Raul – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Clay, Jennifer Nicole – Parole Violation
  • Johnson, Broderick Pierre – Public Intoxication
  • Jones, Wesley Lynn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Martinez, Christino Torija – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Moore, Thomas B. Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Aggravated Assault
  • Smith, Holly Ann – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Baez, Raul
  • Clay, Jennifer Nicole
  • Johnson, Broderick Pierre
  • Jones, Wesley Lynn
  • Martinez, Christino Torija
  • Moore, Thomas B. Jr.
  • Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr.
  • Smith, Holly Ann
  • Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.