Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 5, 2020:

Baez, Raul – Driving While Intoxicated

Clay, Jennifer Nicole – Parole Violation

Johnson, Broderick Pierre – Public Intoxication

Jones, Wesley Lynn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Martinez, Christino Torija – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Moore, Thomas B. Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Aggravated Assault

Smith, Holly Ann – Driving While Intoxicated

Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

