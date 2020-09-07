Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 5, 2020:
- Baez, Raul – Driving While Intoxicated
- Clay, Jennifer Nicole – Parole Violation
- Johnson, Broderick Pierre – Public Intoxication
- Jones, Wesley Lynn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Martinez, Christino Torija – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Moore, Thomas B. Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Aggravated Assault
- Smith, Holly Ann – Driving While Intoxicated
- Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance