Marie Ellis, age 86 a lifelong resident of the Cleveland, Texas area passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born April 7, 1934 in Romayor, Texas to parents Luther Lehnis and Rosie Lee Moreau who preceded her in death along with her husband, Tommie Ellis; sons, Weldon Hunter and Luther Hunter; grandson, Ricky Wariner; sister, Ruby Lehnis; and brothers, J.C. Lehnis and Harold Lehnis.

Marie was a retired nurse, having worked in several local hospitals and nursing homes throughout her career. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and also enjoyed camping. After retirement she worked as a waitress, but the nursing instincts in her were strong and she did some private care as well. Marie was greatly loved by her family and all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindi Brewer; grandchildren, Micky Wariner and wife Karen, Rena Hunter, and Tony Wariner; great-grandchildren, Tyler Miles, Haley Miles, Katie Wariner, Jessica Hunter, and Tommie Cordell; and great-great-grandchild, Aubrey Wariner; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

