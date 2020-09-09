Jack Chilton Parks, 78, of Dayton passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born April 7, 1942 in Newport News, Virginia to parents Floyd Burke Parks, Sr. and Florence Chilton Parks.

Jack was a longtime resident of Dayton and was previously of Crosby. He was former owner of American Automotive, Parks Performance Center, and J.C.’s Outback Smokehouse. He was a coin collector and member of the Dayton Coin Collectors Club. Jack enjoyed racing cars but most of all loved spending time with his family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack Parks, Jr.; daughter, Shannon Padgett; sisters, Bernice, Thelma, Hazel and Shirley and his son-in-law, Yank Losier.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dei Dei Parks of Dayton; his children, Cathy Bellard and husband Lance, Chris Parks, Michelle Reed Cox and husband Steve, Ron Morrison and wife Lisa, Rodger Morrison and wife Loy, Joelle Losier and fiancé Rodney Hall, Julie Berry and husband W.H.; grandchildren, John Gajdosik, Blaine Gajdosik and Natasha, Cayla Bellard, Lisa Williams and Gerald, Laura Masias and Brandon, Logan Cox, Tiffani Harris and Tony, Cassie Morrison and significant other Taylor Caballero, Brittney Leon and Logan, Joshua Losier and fiancé Kelley Keigley, Megan Losier, Niki Sanchez and Sam, Dustin Berry and significant other Chelsie Molina, Jakob Berry and significant other Taylor Stoney; numerous great-grandchildren, sister, Geraldine Firth, also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

