Edna E. Pearson, 89, of Hardin, TX, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs Pearson was born on October 24, 1931, to the late James Ernest Davis and Floye Mae Gibbs in Gadsden, Alabama. Mrs. Pearson was a faithful wife and mother. She waited until her children were old enough, and she worked for Hardin ISD cafeteria. She also spent some time caring for newborn babies. She was a great cook, specializing in peanut brittle. She loved gardening and can grow anything with her “green thumb”. In her younger years, one of her favorite pastime was, fishing with her beloved husband, Charles Arthur. Mawmaw loved her grandchildre, they meant the world to her. Family was very important to her. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.



Mrs. Pearson is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Arthur Pearson; son, Charles Allen Pearson; brothers, Joe Davis, Bill Davis, Ted” Othel” Davis, Doug Davis, James ” Pug” Davis, Timothy Davis and sister, Sarah Maude Roden.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, James Woodrow Pearson and wife Christine of Gilmer, Texas, Gordon Wade Pearson of Hardin, Texas, Thomas Wayne Pearson and wife Debbie of Baytown, Texas; daughter, Judy Kay Pearson of Hardin, Texas; brother Harold Davis and wife Linda of Alabama; sister, Betty Mae Smallwood of Alabama; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Calhoun and husband John of Rainbow City, Alabama; grandchildren, Roger John Burson and wife Michelle, Deborah Ann Prater and husband Kenny, Christina Lynn Clayton, Jeremey Paul Hodgkins and wife Ashley, Crystal Detwiler and husband Cody, Lindsay Futral; twelve great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at, Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Ken officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.



Honoring Mrs. Pearson as pallbearers are Mike Swift, Thomas Harwell, Robert Harwell, Jimmy Harwell, Sean Crump, and Chris Johnson.



Honorary pallbearers are James Pearson, Gordon Pearson, Thomas Pearson, John Burson, John Arthur Burson, Vincent DiValentone, and Kyle Harwell. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna Earl Pearson please visit our Tribute Store.

