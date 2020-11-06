Larry Marce Leftrick, 66, of Batson, Texas, on Monday, November 2, 2020, left us at 7:55 pm to join many family members in his new Heavenly home. Larry was born on October 13, 1954, on a very cold but sunny day in Liberty, Texas to his parents Marce and Lottie Leftrick. He was welcomed home by three older sisters, Maurice Leftrick, Arlene Leftrick, and Rhonda Nell Leftrick.

Larry lived in Batson, Texas most of his life and was living on the home place at the time of his death. He attended school at West Hardin and graduated from West Hardin High School in 1973. Larry worked in the oilfield industry and was an excellent welder and mechanic. He was a friend to all. He had no hard feelings toward anyone and talked to the Lord daily as he fed his birds. As many people have said to the family over the last few days, he loved everyone and was the most generous person you could meet. Several have mentioned his distinct blue eyes. He had many titles throughout his life, Cotton Eye Joe, The left-handed welder, but many would agree his greatest title by far was simply Daddy and Papaw. He loved his children and grandchildren.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Marce and Lottie Elizabeth Leftrick.



Larry leaves behind a wife, Renee Ann Leftrick; children, Keisha Nicole “Nikki” Leftrick, and Jon Christopher “Chris” Leftrick; granddaughters, Kyla, Kristen, Emma, Abby, and Gracie; sisters, Helen Maurice Whiddon and husband, Billy Ray of Vidor, Texas, Anita Arlene Chancellor and husband Johnny Joe of West Colombia, Texas, and Rhonda Nell Payne of West Colombia, Texas. Larry loved his brother-in-laws as his brothers; he is also survived by many close cousins and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020, starting from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.



Honoring Larry as pallbearers are Bear Durham, Richard Benavides, James Parkhurst, Kerry Payne, Joe Dragonetti, and Keenan Whiddon.



Honorary pallbearers are Randy West, Robert West, Gary West, Ricky West, Randy Chancellor, Kelton Chancellor, and Marvin McDonald To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Marce Leftrick please visit our Tribute Store.

