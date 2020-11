The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 4, 2020:

Hardy, Jeremy James – Assault and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hutchins, Brian Eugene – Public Intoxication

Johnson, John Henry – Assault/Family Violence

Palmer, Jennifer Marie – Theft of Property

White, John Earl – Theft of Property, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

