Shellon Mack was born on August 24, 1956 to the late Willie and Maurine Robbins. Shellon was born and raised in Dayton, TX where she graduated from Dayton High School. She later gave birth to three children Shelton Robbins, Naomi Robbins and Larry Redmon, Jr. In the late 1980’s she moved to Baytown, TX where she met the love of her life Hughton Mack and with him came a baby girl, Taneishia Mack, that she would raise as her own. This love lasted for over 30 years, until God called her home.

In 1988, she went to nursing school in which she pursued a career in nursing until 1996. She would then decide to pursue her real passion and that was being a cook. She worked in restaurants until her first stroke in 2013. Shellon’s interests included family first, cooking, playing computer games, watching movies, and shopping. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a kind and very loving person, always willing to help others or lend a hand whenever she was needed.

Shellon always had a smile and would end every conversation with “I love you”. She loved her family very much. Shellon is preceded in death by her parents, one brother McRay Robbins, Sr and one sister Reba Antoine and son Larry Redmond, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Hughton Mack; son Shelton (Tamara) Robbins of Dayton, TX; daughters Naomi Robbins of Baytown, TX and Taneishia (Victor) Carr of Baytown, TX; Grandchildren: Alexis Bossett, Shelbie Robbins, Austin Robbins, Tra’Monique Julius, Dominique and La’Karquis Deion Semein, Hailey, Mackailah, and Vincent Carr, and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory her sister Rosie (Leonard) Lemelle of Dayton, TX, brother Willie Robbins of Amarillo, TX, best friends Lydell and Lawrence; and a host of other family and friends. She will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Wells Funeral Services (Althea P. Gibson Memorial Chapel) 300 Alabama St., Liberty, TX. A viewing will began Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00am to11:00am, Wells Funeral Services (Althea P. Gibson Memorial Chapel), followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am.

Rev. Dwight Pruitt officiating.

Interment – Wells Memorial Cemetery.

