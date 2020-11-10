Bobby Lee Rivers Sr., 66, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on Monday, July 26, 1954 in Monroeville, Alabama to Harvey Lee Rivers and Carrie Bell (Adams) Rivers, both of whom have preceded him in death. Bobby was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Ray Rivers. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years Paulette Rivers; children, Lavette Rivers, Leshonda Rivers, Chaoneda Rivers, Leshunn Rivers, Bobby Rivers, Jr., Ronda Robinson, Angelo Stevens; brother, Robert Rivers; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

