Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2020

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of October 2020:
- Bobby Laure Lowe and Lynn Marie Langford
- Brittany Diane Lawrence and Robert William Galow
- Patrick Ross Fisher and Angeles Del Carmen Angulo Gonzalez
- Victor Francisco Palacios Trevino and Estela Diaz Reyna
- Joshua Duane Noble and Suzanne Gunnels Aaron
- William Clifton Devening and Deanna Denise Earley
- Kayla Nicole Alexander and Eugene Paul Slack
- Benjamin Michel Alexander and Stacy Renee Miller
- Sarah Ann Martin and Christopher Jordon Lawrence
- Joshua Joe Whitney and Kimberly Lisa Graves
- Jose David Alvarado Zuniga and Lissette Morena Garcia
- Jessica Lopez and Oscar Tapia Balera
- Keang Leng Taing and Phuong Nhu Le
- Fabrice Serugo Mahinga and Yvonne Neema Kabera
- Juan Alfredo Linares and Mari Carmen Arvizu
- Keegan Alan Bobholz and Madison Leigh Probus
- Brandon Lee Stevens and Vera Leann Garsee
- Joshua Lawrence Black and Rebecca Lynn Rodriguez
- Mark Anthony Arteaga and Rosa Armida Alvarenga Aparicio
- James Gregory Palmer and Meagan Lane Fargason
- Michael Ernest Scalise and Jessica Elizabeth West
- Pedro Sebastian Guerrero and Irma Alicia Avila Martinez
- Shane Andrew Ruzick and Katie Diane Malone
- Matthew Edward Roney and Cathryn Delane Dubuisson
- Kendall Lane Gragg and Edythe Lyles Anderson
- Tommy Mathew Smith and Rachel Phay Rutledge
- Steven James Deberry and Ashlee Renee Bowmer
- Roland Ray Allen and Sandra Gay Kapalski
- David Conrad Dedear and Elizabeth Kayla Bush
- Bradley Wayne Mathews and Tabitha Rose Sharp
- Russell Alan Boles Jr. and Lakin Christine Tomkins
- Eric Wayne Nowlin and McKayla Nicole Dockins
- Billy Earl Wilson and Nancy Hardy Bradford
- Shaun Harrison Lovelace and Anna Michelle Lenamond
- Nicholas D. Mason and Rheagyn Lee White
- Michael Allen Rhame and Crystal Danielle Raney-Ivey
- Juan Julian Solis and Ashlee Nicole Villarreal
- Mark Allen Stegall and Cindy Marie Tutor
- Donald Allan Burton and Courtney Lynn Labuff
- Ryan Elton Carter and Kayla Machelle Shannon
- Joseph Armando Espinoza and Elizabeth Ileana Leffew
- Clifton Marvin Gilford Shedd and Mercedes Diane Carter
- Joshua Lane McBee and Sarah Jean Wade
- Wesley Thomas Owens Jr. and Melinda Fage Thompson
- Dustin Matthew Oliphant and Hannah Elizabeth Sturgeon
- Timothy Wayne Heard and Marilyn Benton Gunter
- Walter Donavan Phillips and Tina Willis Melton
- Rodney Tirey Keck and Maria Fernanda Zamorano
- Walter Eugene Lewis and Toni Lynn Swindell
- Julius David Ware and Dezertray Rene Cleven
- Gilberto Venegas and Susan Ashley Alcantar
- Leon Carlos Estarlin Rivera and Yakelin Estaban Gonzalez Gomez
- Jose Omar Martinez Ornelas and Laura Luna Gamboa
- Stephen Anthony Cochran and Kristen Tori Emmert
- Jose Amilcar Santos Ventura and Karina Lozano
- Timothy Alexander Wehmeyer and Samantha Danielle Scott
- Paul James Skidmore and Brittanee Errin Templeton
- Mark Matthew Junaitis and Amy Michelle Adams
- Brian Michael Eberling and Alexandra Marie Morgan
- Daljitpal Singh Parmar and Jacqueline Elizabeth
- Myles Harmon Taylor and Autumn Brooke Thrasher
- Ronall Floyd Mitchell and Monica Lynette Conner
- Mitchell Veselka Beasley and Jeannie Rae McDonald
- Franklin Barry Jemes and Mandy Denise Huffmon
- Marciano Joseph Cornelio and Johanna Michelle Todd
- Frank Bartlett Jr. and Gabrielle Rena McDuffie