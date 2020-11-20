Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2020

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of October 2020:

Bobby Laure Lowe and Lynn Marie Langford

Brittany Diane Lawrence and Robert William Galow

Patrick Ross Fisher and Angeles Del Carmen Angulo Gonzalez

Victor Francisco Palacios Trevino and Estela Diaz Reyna

Joshua Duane Noble and Suzanne Gunnels Aaron

William Clifton Devening and Deanna Denise Earley

Kayla Nicole Alexander and Eugene Paul Slack

Benjamin Michel Alexander and Stacy Renee Miller

Sarah Ann Martin and Christopher Jordon Lawrence

Joshua Joe Whitney and Kimberly Lisa Graves

Jose David Alvarado Zuniga and Lissette Morena Garcia

Jessica Lopez and Oscar Tapia Balera

Keang Leng Taing and Phuong Nhu Le

Fabrice Serugo Mahinga and Yvonne Neema Kabera

Juan Alfredo Linares and Mari Carmen Arvizu

Keegan Alan Bobholz and Madison Leigh Probus

Brandon Lee Stevens and Vera Leann Garsee

Joshua Lawrence Black and Rebecca Lynn Rodriguez

Mark Anthony Arteaga and Rosa Armida Alvarenga Aparicio

James Gregory Palmer and Meagan Lane Fargason

Michael Ernest Scalise and Jessica Elizabeth West

Pedro Sebastian Guerrero and Irma Alicia Avila Martinez

Shane Andrew Ruzick and Katie Diane Malone

Matthew Edward Roney and Cathryn Delane Dubuisson

Kendall Lane Gragg and Edythe Lyles Anderson

Tommy Mathew Smith and Rachel Phay Rutledge

Steven James Deberry and Ashlee Renee Bowmer

Roland Ray Allen and Sandra Gay Kapalski

David Conrad Dedear and Elizabeth Kayla Bush

Bradley Wayne Mathews and Tabitha Rose Sharp

Russell Alan Boles Jr. and Lakin Christine Tomkins

Eric Wayne Nowlin and McKayla Nicole Dockins

Billy Earl Wilson and Nancy Hardy Bradford

Shaun Harrison Lovelace and Anna Michelle Lenamond

Nicholas D. Mason and Rheagyn Lee White

Michael Allen Rhame and Crystal Danielle Raney-Ivey

Juan Julian Solis and Ashlee Nicole Villarreal

Mark Allen Stegall and Cindy Marie Tutor

Donald Allan Burton and Courtney Lynn Labuff

Ryan Elton Carter and Kayla Machelle Shannon

Joseph Armando Espinoza and Elizabeth Ileana Leffew

Clifton Marvin Gilford Shedd and Mercedes Diane Carter

Joshua Lane McBee and Sarah Jean Wade

Wesley Thomas Owens Jr. and Melinda Fage Thompson

Dustin Matthew Oliphant and Hannah Elizabeth Sturgeon

Timothy Wayne Heard and Marilyn Benton Gunter

Walter Donavan Phillips and Tina Willis Melton

Rodney Tirey Keck and Maria Fernanda Zamorano

Walter Eugene Lewis and Toni Lynn Swindell

Julius David Ware and Dezertray Rene Cleven

Gilberto Venegas and Susan Ashley Alcantar

Leon Carlos Estarlin Rivera and Yakelin Estaban Gonzalez Gomez

Jose Omar Martinez Ornelas and Laura Luna Gamboa

Stephen Anthony Cochran and Kristen Tori Emmert

Jose Amilcar Santos Ventura and Karina Lozano

Timothy Alexander Wehmeyer and Samantha Danielle Scott

Paul James Skidmore and Brittanee Errin Templeton

Mark Matthew Junaitis and Amy Michelle Adams

Brian Michael Eberling and Alexandra Marie Morgan

Daljitpal Singh Parmar and Jacqueline Elizabeth

Myles Harmon Taylor and Autumn Brooke Thrasher

Ronall Floyd Mitchell and Monica Lynette Conner

Mitchell Veselka Beasley and Jeannie Rae McDonald

Franklin Barry Jemes and Mandy Denise Huffmon

Marciano Joseph Cornelio and Johanna Michelle Todd

Frank Bartlett Jr. and Gabrielle Rena McDuffie

