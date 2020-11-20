Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of October 2020:

  • Bobby Laure Lowe and Lynn Marie Langford
  • Brittany Diane Lawrence and Robert William Galow
  • Patrick Ross Fisher and Angeles Del Carmen Angulo Gonzalez
  • Victor Francisco Palacios Trevino and Estela Diaz Reyna
  • Joshua Duane Noble and Suzanne Gunnels Aaron
  • William Clifton Devening and Deanna Denise Earley
  • Kayla Nicole Alexander and Eugene Paul Slack
  • Benjamin Michel Alexander and Stacy Renee Miller
  • Sarah Ann Martin and Christopher Jordon Lawrence
  • Joshua Joe Whitney and Kimberly Lisa Graves
  • Jose David Alvarado Zuniga and Lissette Morena Garcia
  • Jessica Lopez and Oscar Tapia Balera
  • Keang Leng Taing and Phuong Nhu Le

  • Fabrice Serugo Mahinga and Yvonne Neema Kabera
  • Juan Alfredo Linares and Mari Carmen Arvizu
  • Keegan Alan Bobholz and Madison Leigh Probus
  • Brandon Lee Stevens and Vera Leann Garsee
  • Joshua Lawrence Black and Rebecca Lynn Rodriguez
  • Mark Anthony Arteaga and Rosa Armida Alvarenga Aparicio
  • James Gregory Palmer and Meagan Lane Fargason
  • Michael Ernest Scalise and Jessica Elizabeth West

  • Pedro Sebastian Guerrero and Irma Alicia Avila Martinez
  • Shane Andrew Ruzick and Katie Diane Malone
  • Matthew Edward Roney and Cathryn Delane Dubuisson
  • Kendall Lane Gragg and Edythe Lyles Anderson
  • Tommy Mathew Smith and Rachel Phay Rutledge
  • Steven James Deberry and Ashlee Renee Bowmer
  • Roland Ray Allen and Sandra Gay Kapalski
  • David Conrad Dedear and Elizabeth Kayla Bush
  • Bradley Wayne Mathews and Tabitha Rose Sharp
  • Russell Alan Boles Jr. and Lakin Christine Tomkins
  • Eric Wayne Nowlin and McKayla Nicole Dockins
  • Billy Earl Wilson and Nancy Hardy Bradford
  • Shaun Harrison Lovelace and Anna Michelle Lenamond
  • Nicholas D. Mason and Rheagyn Lee White
  • Michael Allen Rhame and Crystal Danielle Raney-Ivey
  • Juan Julian Solis and Ashlee Nicole Villarreal

  • Mark Allen Stegall and Cindy Marie Tutor
  • Donald Allan Burton and Courtney Lynn Labuff
  • Ryan Elton Carter and Kayla Machelle Shannon
  • Joseph Armando Espinoza and Elizabeth Ileana Leffew
  • Clifton Marvin Gilford Shedd and Mercedes Diane Carter
  • Joshua Lane McBee and Sarah Jean Wade
  • Wesley Thomas Owens Jr. and Melinda Fage Thompson
  • Dustin Matthew Oliphant and Hannah Elizabeth Sturgeon
  • Timothy Wayne Heard and Marilyn Benton Gunter
  • Walter Donavan Phillips and Tina Willis Melton
  • Rodney Tirey Keck and Maria Fernanda Zamorano
  • Walter Eugene Lewis and Toni Lynn Swindell
  • Julius David Ware and Dezertray Rene Cleven
  • Gilberto Venegas and Susan Ashley Alcantar
  • Leon Carlos Estarlin Rivera and Yakelin Estaban Gonzalez Gomez
  • Jose Omar Martinez Ornelas and Laura Luna Gamboa
  • Stephen Anthony Cochran and Kristen Tori Emmert
  • Jose Amilcar Santos Ventura and Karina Lozano
  • Timothy Alexander Wehmeyer and Samantha Danielle Scott
  • Paul James Skidmore and Brittanee Errin Templeton
  • Mark Matthew Junaitis and Amy Michelle Adams
  • Brian Michael Eberling and Alexandra Marie Morgan
  • Daljitpal Singh Parmar and Jacqueline Elizabeth
  • Myles Harmon Taylor and Autumn Brooke Thrasher
  • Ronall Floyd Mitchell and Monica Lynette Conner
  • Mitchell Veselka Beasley and Jeannie Rae McDonald
  • Franklin Barry Jemes and Mandy Denise Huffmon
  • Marciano Joseph Cornelio and Johanna Michelle Todd
  • Frank Bartlett Jr. and Gabrielle Rena McDuffie

