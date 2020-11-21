Sonya Denise Macias Harlow, 39, of Livingston passed away on November 16, 2020. Sonya was born April 28, 1981 in Houston, Texas to parents Carlos and Lori Macias.

Sonya has lived in Livingston for the past year and was previously of Dayton. She was very faithful to her God, family and her church. Sonya was an honest, strong, wonderful wife, mother and caretaker. She was an active member of the Greater Faith Apostolic Church. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and was very creative. Sonya will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Sonya is survived by her husband of eight years, Spencer Harlow of Livingston; parents, Carlos and Jennifer Macias, Lori and Bobby Curtis, Sonia and Don Drake; her children, Antonio Macias, Johnathan Sims, Aaron Harlow, William Sims, Austin Harlow, Jasper Sims, Elizabeth Harlow, Alaina Harlow, Spencer Harlow, III and Eliyanah Grace Harlow; brothers, Carlos Macias, Manuel Macias and wife Hilde and Alex Cochran and wife Adrienne; sisters, Shyrra Balderaz and husband John, Sophie Lee and husband John; her “sister” of 17 years, Nancy Davie and husband Willie and nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation for Sonya will be 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Greater Faith Apostolic Church in Dayton. Service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Greater Faith Apostolic Church with Pastor Steve Vickery and Bishop Floyd Vickery officiating. Interment will be at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

