Margie McEvers Hagan, 94 passed away Thursday afternoon December 3, 2020 in Liberty Texas. She was born March 16, 1926 in Abbeville Louisiana.

In 1945, Margie graduated as a registered nurse from the New Orleans Hotel Dieu School of Nursing at the age of 19, just three years after graduating high school two years early. Her accelerated education was to help the nursing shortage during WWII. Margie and her family moved to Liberty in 1963 where she became an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic church. She worked as an ER nurse, surgical nurse and later as the Director of Nurses at the Liberty County hospital until she retired at 65. Because of Margie’s love for nursing she went back to work as an RN at the Hampton at Post Oak retirement community in Houston. After her second retirement, she moved back to Liberty to her beloved friends and family.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband Richard Hagan and her twin sons Richard and Charles Hagan. She is survived by her son Patrick Hagan and wife Robin, grandchildren Sean Hagan, Kathleen Flowers, Chris Hagan, Russell Hagan and Kathryn Ploetzner and her great grandchildren Amanda Dossey, Addison Hagan, Jarrett Hagan, Haley Hagan and Emery Ploetzner. Her best friend Mary Etta Clemonds and her niece Cathy Meaux were also a very cherished part of her life.

“When you save a life you are a hero, when you save a hundred you are a nurse”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

