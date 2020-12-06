Mary Ellen “Peggy” Mizell, 82, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, November 8, 1938 in Livingston, Texas to Fay Harrison Leggett and Carrie Lee Hooks Leggett, both of whom have preceded her in death. Mary was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Leggett, sister-in-law, Pam Leggett, brother-in-law, Bobby Glass.

Mary was a Special Education teacher at Tarkington High School for 15 years. She had a passion for children and when she wasn’t with children she loved to listen to her husband play the piano. Mary loved to dance as well.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, of 60 years Thomas Mizell; children, Geneda Lynn Jones and husband Melvin, Joey Allen Mizell, Tresha Janae Holt and husband Tommy; siblings, Jimmy Leggett and wife Jean, Ronnie Leggett, Butch Leggett, John Ed Leggett, Duke Leggett and wife Lisa, Ricky Leggett, and Jerry Glass; grandchildren, Corey Reader and husband Harry, Jordan Wright and husband Jess, Jerrod Jones, Kiley Jones, Alexandria Gunter and husband Kyle; great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Caroline Richardson, Harry, Garrett, and Beckett Reader, John and Charlie Gunter, Harper Grace Wright; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Mary will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 6, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services for Mary will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Internment for Mary will immediately follow at Boothe Cemetery. Pastor Byron Reeves and Pastor Brad Dancer officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Bryan Neal, Tommy Holt, Kyle Gunter, Jerrod Jones, Harry Reader, and Jess Wright.

