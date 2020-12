The City of Hardin and Hardin Lions Club hosted a pro-law enforcement parade on Saturday. Dozens of people turned out to watch as the parade of vehicles traveled through Hardin.

The parade was meant to be part of a bigger celebration but those plans were changed due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Organizers arranged for free meals following the parade from Los Compadres Restaurant in Hardin for all law enforcement officers.

Here are photos from the event:

11Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur shared the lead vehicle with Hardin Mayor Harry Johnson and Lions Club’s Bonita Davis on Saturday for a “Back the Blue” parade in Hardin.

A pro-law enforcement parade on Saturday in Hardin had participation from local fire departments. ESD #7 (Hardin Fire Station) was featured prominently in the parade.

ESD #7 Commissioner Stephanie Johnson and Paul Thonsgaard (seated in the back seat) wave to the people who turned out Saturday for a pro-law enforcement parade in Hardin.





ESD #7 Commissioner Richey Ewing rode in a Hardin fire truck for the pro-law enforcement parade on Saturday in Hardin. The parade was organized by the Hardin Lions Club and the City of Hardin.

First Liberty National Bank, which has a branch in Hardin, participated in a pro-law enforcement parade on Saturday.









Liberty County Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison and his wife wave to people gathered for a pro-law enforcement parade organized by the City of Hardin and the Hardin Lions Club.





Liberty County Pct. 3 Deputy Constable Hugh Bishop flashes a peace sign as he passes by the people gathered for a pro-law enforcement parade on Saturday in Hardin.









Shoppa’s John Deere in Liberty had three entries in a pro-law enforcement parade on Saturday in Hardin.

The family of Liberty County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Don Neyland showed their support for law enforcement in a parade on Saturday in Hardin.

Dave “Showdog” Chessher (right) served as emcee of a pro-law enforcement parade on Saturday in Hardin.

