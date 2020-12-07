Larry Gene Flournoy, 73, of Oakhurst, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, January 8, 1947 in Huntsville, Texas to John Wright Flournoy and Lavon Dennis Flournoy, both of whom have preceded him in death. Larry was also preceded in death by his brother, John Wright Flournoy, Jr, special friend, Roberta “Bonnie” Mitchell. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Lori Flournoy Morgan of Houston, Texas, Jacob Gould and wife Debbie of Point Blank, Texas, Ricky Gene Flournoy and wife Alana of Coldspring, Texas, Brandy Flournoy Roberson and husband John of Oakhurst, Texas, Marsha Flournoy Grady and husband Richard of Nacogdoches, Texas; sister, Charlotte Frisch and husband Chuck; multiple grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Larry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 12, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Larry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Internment for Larry will follow at Dodge Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

