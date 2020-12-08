Pamela Blake Caslin, 68, of Liberty passed away on December 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Pam was born April 21, 1952 to Joe and Rosie Blake of Liberty. She graduated from Liberty High School, class of 1970. During high school she became interested in golf and later, Pam went on to become a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). She was an assistant golf pro and instructor at Ft. Sill Golf Club in Lawton, Oklahoma. Although her golf career was cut short in 1981 because of an injury, Pam continued to teach golf for several years. She also spent many years enjoying the camaraderie of the “Joe Blake and His Pals” world championship bar-b-que team and catering crew. In the 1990s, Pam spent several years with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). It was there where she worked with her husband, Jim Caslin (deceased), as part of the NHRA’s “Safety Safari” team and events crew. In Liberty, Pam was a Notary Public for many years and was also a substitute teacher with the Liberty, Dayton, and Huffman School Districts. Pam was a lifelong member of the First United Method Church of Liberty. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Rosie Blake, grandparents Harold and Bessie Wait of Liberty and Charlie and Kate Blake of Devers, and her beloved great uncle and aunt, Floyd and Inez Wait of Liberty. Pam leaves behind one brother, Ron Blake of Liberty, niece Polly Blake Dunn (Wesley) of Auburn, Alabama, niece Allison Blake Ewing (Tommy) of Collierville, Tennessee, and nephew Brian Blake (Michelle) of Nesbit, Mississippi. She also leaves behind three great-nephews (Blake, Grant, and Joe) and four great-nieces (Lora, Rebecca, Maggie, and Sara). Pam leaves behind numerous cousins and friends who she cared about deeply. Her family appreciates the many neighbors, friends, and community members who cared for Pam and requests any memorials in her honor be made to the First United Methodist Church or St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, both in Liberty. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Cooke Cemetery in the near future. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service in Liberty.

