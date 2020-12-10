Larry Thomas Taff, 69, of Daisetta passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease on December 9, 2020. Larry was born on January 22, 1951, to T. J. and Mary Ann Taff. He graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School and furthered his study at Texas A&M, at College Station where he earned a degree in accounting. Larry also had a desire to further his knowledge of the Bible. After a trip to the Holy Land, he enrolled in Criswell Center for Biblical Studies in Dallas and graduated with a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies.

He began his career as an accountant for Superior Oil Company in Houston. Later, he joined his dad in the insurance business at Taff Insurance Agency in Daisetta and finished his work career at the Liberty County Auditor’s Office.

Larry loved spending time at his local church, Central Baptist Church where he was a devoted member, supporting the local “Bobcats” where he assisted in pressbox activities and supporting and attending local community activities. Due to his interest in photography, Larry chaired the Mayhaw Festival photo contest and The Liberty Jubilee photo contest. He was also a member of the Gideons’ Association.

Larry leaves behind his mother, Mary Ann Taff of Daisetta, and two sisters: Charlotte Hight and husband, Carl of Liberty; Christi Leath and husband, Joe of Seabrook; Nieces and nephews: Coby Hight and wife, Stacie of Tomball; Callie De Los Santos and Nathan of Tomball; and Caty Hight/Perry and husband Brett of Pflugerville. Included are Ann, Aiden, and Archer De Los Santos, and Hunter & Weston Hight.

The graveside service for Larry is Saturday, December 12th, at @11:00 AM at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, TX with Pastor Leslie Gaines officiating and under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Home. The family is grateful for the many caregivers from Magnolia Place and Fairy’s Landing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the Central Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 489, Daisetta, TX 77533. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Larry Thomas Taff, please visit our Tribute Store.

