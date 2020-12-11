Armando Aguilar, age 63 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born August 19, 1957 in Houston, Texas to parents Luis and Jesusita Medrano who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Fernando Medrano and Gaspar Medrano.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Aurora Aguilar; daughters, Maria Aguilar and husband Richardo, Debbie Aguilar and husband Raul Ortiz; grandchildren, Aurora Perez, Paula Perez and husband Juan Castillo , Pedro Armando Perez, and Rey Rivera; great-grandchildren, Isaac Castillo and Noah Castillo; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

