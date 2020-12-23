Benard August Luedke Jr., 73, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born on Monday, June 9, 1947 in Waco, Texas to Benny Luedke and Mary (Lowe) Luedke, both of whom have preceded him in death. Benard was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Luedke. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 13 years Teresa Martin of Dayton; 11 children; 16 grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Benard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM.

