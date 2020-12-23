Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 21, 2020:
- Bradford, Undrey Ramone III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Campbell, James Edward – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Hart, Jahray Ju – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Long, John Harvey III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez, Alfredo Jose – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
- Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Public Intoxication
- Rich, Ashley Marie – Hold for Harris County
- Sunday, Matthew Jay – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property
- Wright, Kameron Juwan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Polk County-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair