Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 21, 2020:

  • Bradford, Undrey Ramone III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Campbell, James Edward – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Hart, Jahray Ju – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Long, John Harvey III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez, Alfredo Jose – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • Rich, Ashley Marie – Hold for Harris County
  • Sunday, Matthew Jay – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property
  • Wright, Kameron Juwan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Polk County-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
