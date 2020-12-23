Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 21, 2020:

Bradford, Undrey Ramone III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Campbell, James Edward – Revocation of Community Supervision

Hart, Jahray Ju – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Long, John Harvey III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Martinez, Alfredo Jose – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana

Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Public Intoxication

Rich, Ashley Marie – Hold for Harris County

Sunday, Matthew Jay – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property

Wright, Kameron Juwan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Polk County-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

