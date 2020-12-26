Barbara L. Kliem Wallace, 69, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2020 in Hull Texas with her family by her side. She was born in Liberty, Texas on July 9, 1951 and lived most of her life in the Hull-Daisetta area. She was a cook for many years at several local restaurants including the Burger Hut in Hull and Burger King in Dayton. She spent the last 11 years as a cashier at the Wal-Mart in Liberty. She just recently came to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior but was a faithful servant and loved him with all her heart. She loved to travel with her husband visiting Graceland, the home of her favorite music artist, Elvis Presley and numerous trips to Branson, Mo. Barbara will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.



Mrs. Wallace is preceded in death by her parents, Max E Kliem and Corine Hunt Kliem



Those left to cherish her memory is her husband of 17 years Raymond Wallace of Hull; daughter, Teresa Conner and husband Clint of Humble; sons, Derrick Mobley and wife Krystal of Hardin, and Max Touchet of Hull; ex-daughter-in-law, Joyce Fregia of Saratoga; stepdaughters, Lacy Golden and husband Jason, and Noel Wallace; grandchildren, Christian Dutton, Payton Touchet, Khrislyn Mobley, Macalla Mobley and husband Nick Chavira, Karlie Ross, Tylor Mobley, Brayden Ross, Bryland Ross, Harley Wallace, James Thornton, Hailey Hale and Melody Golden; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Dutton, Paisley, Chavira; Sister, Brenda Besch of Humble; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a host of lifetime friends, coworkers, and close relatives.



A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Jaime Blume officiating. Committal service to follow at Guedry cemetery with Pastor Lee Gruver officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family.



Honoring Mrs. Wallace as pallbearers are Derrick Mobley, Tylor Mobley, Max Touchet, Clint Conner, David Burns, and Rojelio Invrhcio Honorary pallbearers will be Payton Touchet, Christian Dutton, Brian Besch, and Brayden Ross. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Laverne Wallace please visit our Tribute Store.

