Bessie Cora (Smith) Benton, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, in San Marcos, Texas.

Bessie was born on September 27, 1930 to A.T. and Millicent (Nelson) Smith in the East Bernard community in Wharton County, Texas. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Chambers County, she began dating Elwood Delano Benton and a brief courtship later, they were married on May 11, 1950 and together they made their home in Dayton, Texas.

Bessie worked for Houston International Airport for many years as a clerk in the aviation department. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Dayton for many years and thoroughly enjoyed serving the Lord in various activities.

After retirement, Bessie and Elwood spent many years in Livingston, Texas making memories and enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. Their marriage lasted sixty-five years. In her last three years, Bessie was lovingly cared for by her only daughter.

Survived by her daughter Millicent (Mitsie) Benton and wife Stacy Steenken of San Marcos, Texas, grandson: Matthew Richeson, (Brandi) and great-grandson Wyatt of Granbury, Texas. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Hervy Shipman, niece Tina Shipman-Johri and nephew Terrill Shipman. Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood, her parents, a sister, Barbara Ann Shipman, son Wayne Benton and grandson Aaron Richeson.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at 2:00 PM at Sterling Funeral Home, in Dayton Texas on Sunday, December 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.

