Charles Arthur Rice was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 22, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1935, on a farm near Dayton, Texas. Charles dedicated his life to serving the Lord, loving his family, and working hard to provide for those he loved as well as helping anyone that he could.

Charles married the love of his life, Edna Cantrell, on June 14, 1957. Together they raised their family in Thicket, Texas. Charles was a man of many talents and trades. He could do a little bit of everything, and he did a little bit of everything. The most common title he held during his working career was a heavy equipment operator for Ebasco and other companies; later he would become a master diesel mechanic for SunOil.

When Charles and Edna moved their residence to Hardin, Texas in 1988, their family continued to expand and welcome new grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most recently a great-great-grandchild.

Charles loved the outdoors and all that God provided in nature. Charles could be found daily sitting in his front porch swing, a swing that he would use to rock and swing almost every baby that came to visit his home. Charles used this time on his front porch to pray, talk, welcome visitors, and spend time with his best friends. Charles’ love of fishing, hunting, and gardening was more than a means to provide food on his table, although there was never a shortage of catfish, meat, fruit, or vegetables for all who sat at his table. Charles’ tall stature did not compare to the size of his heart.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Rice and Anna Mae Rice; sister, Louise Taylor; and four brothers: Euthel, Troy, Gerald, and Douglas; son, Robert David Rice; great-granddaughter, Aurora Grace Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Edna of 63 years; son, Billy Glynn Rice and wife Bobbie of Kountze; daughter, Debra Charlene Rice of Longview; daughter, Linda Kay McCoy and husband David of Kaufman; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Bill Faberge officiating Interment to follow at Felps Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mr. Rice as pallbearers are Marty Loftin, Cody Joines, Brian Cotten, Michael Harp, Taylor Harp, and Andrew Maloch.

