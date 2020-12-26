Eva Chavez, 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1959, in El Capulin Manicipio de San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico to Pedro Quintero and Antonia Torres Quintero. Eva worked for many years as a custodian for Anahuac ISD and retired in 2018. She was strong in her faith and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church. Eva was the type of person to give you the shirt off her back and always took care of others. Eva had a very big heart that will be missed by everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Antonio Chavez; mother, Antonia Torres; and brother, Vicente Quitero.

Eva is survived by her children, Omar Chavez and wife Marla, Mario Chavez and wife Rebecca, Hector Chavez and Lizette Montalvo, Angelica Chavez Williams and husband Bruce, and Alexis Chavez Edwards and husband Blayne; grandchildren, Liam Chavez, Emily Chavez, Jesse Chavez, Camilla Williams, and Myles Edwards; siblings, Alejandro Quintero, Maria Quintero, Teresa Quintero, Josefina Quintero, and Amalia Quintero; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00pm on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. D. Stephen McCrate as the Celebrant. A Rosary will be recited at the church at 9:00am before the Mass. Interment will follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

