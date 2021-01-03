Academic accolades: Local students earn collegiate recognition

Sam Houston State University names Fall 2020 graduates
The following area students received degrees during the 2020 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.
Cleveland, Texas
Lance Harrison, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Maiya Jones, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Daisy Pineda, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
Jussemelly Pineda, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Paige Roberson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Melanie Rowland, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude
Anna Salgado, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish
Coldspring, Texas
Braelyn Anderson, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Courtney Browder, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Jeffrey Loucks, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science
Madison Seagraves, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Studies
Kameron Wirzberg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Dayton, Texas
Andrew Aoueille, Bachelor of Science, Physics
Andrea Cantu, Bachelor of Arts, History, Summa Cum Laude
Margarett Land, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Mattie Mccaskill, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Lauren Stanley, Bachelor of Science, Education
Liberty, Texas
Chelsie Howard, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Annie Mcadams, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies
Elizabeth Polasek, Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies
New Caney, Texas
Brenda Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Lizbeth Guerrero, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Yennifer Hernandez Maldonado, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Rick McAntosh, Bachelor of Music, Music
Rachael Pratt, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Kordele Young, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Agriculture
Old River Winfree, Texas
Jacob Macpherson, Bachelor of Arts, History
Shepherd, Texas
Sarah Doverspike, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art, Cum Laude
Splendora, Texas
Samantha Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Sciences, Cum Laude
Wyatt Boehm, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech
Rylee Sienski, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communications
Taylor Casey named to President’s List at Georgia College
Taylor Casey of Mont Belvieu, Texas, has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Angelo State University Announces 2020 Fall Graduates
Angelo State University conferred 381 undergraduate and 191 degrees to its fall 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6.
Graduates include Nicholas Ellisor of Coldspring, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas.
Brandon Royal Named to UM Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll
Brandon Fitz Royal, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Royal was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.