Academic accolades: Local students earn collegiate recognition

Sam Houston State University names Fall 2020 graduates

The following area students received degrees during the 2020 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.

Cleveland, Texas

 Lance Harrison, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
 Maiya Jones, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
 Daisy Pineda, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
 Jussemelly Pineda, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
 Paige Roberson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
 Melanie Rowland, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude
 Anna Salgado, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

Coldspring, Texas

 Braelyn Anderson, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
 Courtney Browder, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
 Jeffrey Loucks, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science
 Madison Seagraves, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Studies
 Kameron Wirzberg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Dayton, Texas

 Andrew Aoueille, Bachelor of Science, Physics
 Andrea Cantu, Bachelor of Arts, History, Summa Cum Laude
 Margarett Land, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
 Mattie Mccaskill, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
 Lauren Stanley, Bachelor of Science, Education

Liberty, Texas

 Chelsie Howard, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
 Annie Mcadams, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies
 Elizabeth Polasek, Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies

New Caney, Texas

 Brenda Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
 Lizbeth Guerrero, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
 Yennifer Hernandez Maldonado, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
 Rick McAntosh, Bachelor of Music, Music
 Rachael Pratt, Bachelor of Science, Biology
 Kordele Young, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Agriculture

Old River Winfree, Texas

 Jacob Macpherson, Bachelor of Arts, History

Shepherd, Texas

 Sarah Doverspike, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art, Cum Laude

Splendora, Texas

 Samantha Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Sciences, Cum Laude
 Wyatt Boehm, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech
 Rylee Sienski, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communications

Taylor Casey named to President’s List at Georgia College

Taylor Casey of Mont Belvieu, Texas, has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.

Angelo State University Announces 2020 Fall Graduates

Angelo State University conferred 381 undergraduate and 191 degrees to its fall 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6.

Graduates include Nicholas Ellisor of Coldspring, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas.

Brandon Royal Named to UM Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Brandon Fitz Royal, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists.

Royal was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

