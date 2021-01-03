Academic accolades: Local students earn collegiate recognition

Sam Houston State University names Fall 2020 graduates

The following area students received degrees during the 2020 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.



Cleveland, Texas

Lance Harrison, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Maiya Jones, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Daisy Pineda, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

Jussemelly Pineda, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Paige Roberson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Melanie Rowland, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude

Anna Salgado, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

Coldspring, Texas

Braelyn Anderson, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Courtney Browder, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Jeffrey Loucks, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science

Madison Seagraves, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Studies

Kameron Wirzberg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Dayton, Texas

Andrew Aoueille, Bachelor of Science, Physics

Andrea Cantu, Bachelor of Arts, History, Summa Cum Laude

Margarett Land, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Mattie Mccaskill, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Lauren Stanley, Bachelor of Science, Education

Liberty, Texas

Chelsie Howard, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Annie Mcadams, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies

Elizabeth Polasek, Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies

New Caney, Texas

Brenda Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Lizbeth Guerrero, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Yennifer Hernandez Maldonado, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Rick McAntosh, Bachelor of Music, Music

Rachael Pratt, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Kordele Young, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Agriculture

Old River Winfree, Texas

Jacob Macpherson, Bachelor of Arts, History

Shepherd, Texas

Sarah Doverspike, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art, Cum Laude

Splendora, Texas

Samantha Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Sciences, Cum Laude

Wyatt Boehm, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech

Rylee Sienski, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communications

Taylor Casey named to President’s List at Georgia College

Taylor Casey of Mont Belvieu, Texas, has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.

Angelo State University Announces 2020 Fall Graduates

Angelo State University conferred 381 undergraduate and 191 degrees to its fall 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6.

Graduates include Nicholas Ellisor of Coldspring, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas.

Brandon Royal Named to UM Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Brandon Fitz Royal, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists.

Royal was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

