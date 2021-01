The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 2, 2021:

Brown, Colton Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Casteano, Jesus – Theft of Property

Elmore, Donald – Driving While Intoxicated

Hulsey, Gabrielle Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Keasling, Austin Dale – Criminal Mischief

Serres, Brandy Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Young, Jimmy Lee – Public Intoxication

