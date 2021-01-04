Marcia Lynn Henry-Fregia, 69, of Batson, Texas, was called to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, January 1, 2021. Marcia was born on January 6, 1951 to the late Walter Price Sr. and Velma Lynn Matthews in Liberty, Texas. Marcia loved her family and her grandchildren they loved their Mamo. She was a faithful servant to her Lord, being active both at Batson Praire Baptist Church in Batson, Texas, and West End Baptist Church in Saratoga, Texas as their pianist. Marcia loved classic country music. She enjoyed being outside working around her home an attending to her animals that she loved so much. She enjoyed visiting her friends and helping at the Batson Senior Center. One of her favorite pastime was watching the Dallas Cowboys. She looked forward to attending all her grandchildren’s school activities. Mamo sure loved to bless all with her amazing cooking that will be missed dearly.



Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Fregia; brothers, Walter Price, James Lytle, Justin Henry, and Orval Warren; sisters ,Faye Marie Barringer, Ada Kathryne, Ladonna Alcom, and Betsy Mae Henry.



Those left to cherish her memory is son, Jamie and wife Marie Schoonover of Abilene, Texas; daughter, Vanessa and husband Michael Anderson of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Britney and husband Daniel Bullard, James Lamar Schoonover, Jr., Paige Marie Schoonover, Seth Farris Schoonover, and Kristen Elizabeth Kelly, and Brandon Cole Anderson; great-grandchildren, James Asher Bullard, and host of family and friends.



Service of Remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at Faith & Family Funeral Home with Pastor Keith de la Moriniere officiating. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held between 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at Faith & Family Funeral Home.



Honoring Marcia as pallbearer’s are JJ Schoonover, Seth Schoonover, Brandon Anderson, Jay Guedry, Gary Stuckey, and Michael Anderson. Honorary pallbearer will be her son Jamie Schoonover. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcia Lynn Henry-Fregia please visit our Tribute Store.

