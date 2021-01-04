Mary Ann Partlow Taff of Daisetta passed away on Sunday, January 3rd surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was born on May 2, 1926, to Lewis and Mary Isophene (Tillman) Partlow. She was the youngest of four children. Mary Ann graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School and spent her entire life in this community, whereas a young girl, she worked for Jim Best at Best Food Store, Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, TX, and later, assisted at Taff Insurance Agency. She married T. J. Taff, and together they had four children.



Her life was centered around her family, church, and supporting the local schools and Bobcats. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother always giving of herself to attend to family needs. Later in life, Mary Ann formed a senior citizens’ dancing group called the Hull-Daisetta Classics, and then later a senior citizens’ line dancing group named the Liberty County Senior Line Dancers. These groups performed for years at various festivals, retirement homes, and events throughout the state. The highlight was performing on the steps of The Capitol in Austin, Texas.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Thomas John (T.J.) Taff, a daughter, Susan Lynn, and most recently her son, Larry Thomas Taff; her siblings: Robert L. Partlow, Florence Partlow Swarthout, and Louise Partlow Greene.

Mary Ann leaves behind her daughters, Charlotte Ann Hight and husband, Carl of Liberty; and Christi Jane Leath and husband, Joe of Seabrook. Grandchildren are Coby Carl Hight and wife Stacie of Tomball, Callie Ann De Los Santos and husband, Nathan of Tomball, and Caty Elizabeth Perry and husband Brett of Pflugerville.

Great-grandchildren are Ann Elise, Aiden, and Archer De Los Santos; and twin boys Weston and Hunter Hight all of Tomball.



Due to the recent surge in COVID, the family will hold a private family graveside service on Friday, January 8th at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, TX.



A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Mary Ann’s date of birth, May 2, at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta, TX beginning at 11:00 AM followed by lunch for a gathering of family and friends that would like to attend.



The family wishes to acknowledge the Fairy’s Landing facility in Hull and the many caregivers who provided her with care and love.

Services are under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Home of Batson, TX.

