Walter Scott Appling III was born March 2, 1944 in Los Angeles, California and passed away January 14, 2021 in Blytheville, Arkansas at the age of 76. He worked many years as a truck driver and loved spending time with his family. He was loved by all and never met a stranger. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Scott Appling II and Mary Lou Blanton Appling; step daughter, Millie Abshire. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Janet Hubbard Appling; sons, Wayne Appling and Chris Appling and wife Sarah; daughter, April Funk and husband Thomas; step sons, Tommy Ray Hubbard, Michael Hubbard, and Darryl Hubbard; sisters, Barbara Smith and Vivian Henry; 32 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 11am-12:30pm. Graveside Service will be at 2pm at the Pace- Stancil Memorial Rest Garden with Pastor Carl Williamson officiating.

