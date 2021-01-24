NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) invites bids to“Resurface Perimeter Road at the Henley Unit located in Dayton, Texas. APre-Bid Conferencewill be held at 10:30 A.M. on January 28, 2021 at the project site. Please register to attend by contacting the Contract Administrator, Joni McLendon, CTCD, CTCM at (936) 437-7040 or Joni.mclendon@tdcj.texas.gov.

Bid Documents can be purchased at a cost of $60.00 (Sixty Dollars, non-refundable)per set, inclusive of mailing/delivery costs, or they may be viewed at various plan rooms. Payment checks for documents should be made payable to the RPS Group:

RPS Group

Attn: Natalie Chaney or Jennifer Hallier

575 N. Dairy Ashford, St. 700

Houston, Texas 77079

Phone: (281)589-7257

Email: Jennifer.hallier@rpsgroup.com

