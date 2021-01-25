Notice to Bidders

Bid Name: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Annex Building

Project Location: – Liberty, Texas

Bid Date: February 18, 2021 02:00 PM

White Construction Company is soliciting subcontractor/vendor interest Click the following link https://securecc.smartbidnet.com/LWCC to indicate your firm’s interest in bidding this project.

This is a prevailing wage project that includes; Concrete slab-on-grade, concrete foundation, CMU walls, (load bearing, non-load bearing) brick and CMU veneer, concrete tilt-walls, conventional framed structural steel, standing seam metal roofing, standard hollow metal frames and doors, security electronics, standard door hardware, standard and security glazing, acoustical lay-in ceilings, acoustical wall and ceiling treatments, architectural woodwork, metal casework, resilient base, signage, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, miscellaneous metal fabrications, drywall, ceramic tile, painting, gutters and downspouts, and access flooring. The site work includes concrete curb, paving, and equipment pads, site lighting, sidewalks, parking area striping, flagpoles, utilities, landscaping and screen walls. Contact Brad Wilkins p. 512.583.9221 email bradw@whiteconst.com or Ed Popa p. 512.583.9222 email edp@whiteconst.com with any questions. The scheduled release date for the bid documents is Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and the Bid Date for this project is Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM Central Standard Time.

