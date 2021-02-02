Liberty County jailers, two alleged accomplices charged for supplying drugs, cell phone to inmates

An in-depth investigation that began on Jan. 24 by Liberty County Sheriff’s Investigators Shandalynn Rhame and Steven Rasberry resulted in the arrest of several individuals, including two correctional officers employed by the Liberty County Jail.

According to the investigators, 23-year-old Beaumont resident and correctional officer Andrus Fisher and 31-year-old Sgt. Rashun Demarcus White were arrested, along with two alleged accomplices – 43-year-old Linnie Lowe and 52-year-old Lesa Griffin, both of Liberty.

Fisher is charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, a third degree felony, and was arrested on Jan. 27 when he arrived for work. White also was charged with the same offense on Jan. 29 when he surrendered to authorities.

Andrus Fisher

Linnie Lowe

Investigator Rasberry also obtained arrest warrants on Lowe and Griffin for Prohibited Substances or Items in a Correctional Facility while additional charges of Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance, a first degree felony, were filed against both Lowe and Griffin.

According to a LCSO press release about the arrests, the investigation was initiated on Jan. 24 when security cameras reportedly recorded Lowe and Griffin giving a box of food to Correctional Officer Fisher in the parking lot. Fisher then carried the food into the jail facility where a cell phone, several packages of tobacco and baggies of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamines were found concealed inside sandwiches that were meant to be delivered to two inmates confined in the jail.

As the investigation continued, information reportedly was received that other contraband had been taken from the jail by correctional officers and to a residence occupied by Fisher and White. A search warrant for that residence was obtained from 75th District Judge Mark Morefield. When the warrant was executed, six cell phones and suspected and packaged drugs, ready for delivery, allegedly were recovered.

A later warrant was obtained for Griffin’s residence. When that warrant was executed, Lowe was present and reportedly was seen with a bag containing a crystal like substance, believed to be methamphetamines in her hands. Both Griffin and Lowe were arrested.

According to Investigators Rhame and Rasberry, additional charges and additional defendants may still be pending as the investigation continues. Sheriff Bobby Rader said that although this incident is a rare and regrettable occurrence, it should leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that all such violations will aggressively be pursued by the Sheriff’s Office and anyone involved in such illegal activity will be charged, arrested and prosecuted.

Note: Mugshots for White and Griffin were not available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

