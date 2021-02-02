Lone Star College awarded money to support displaced Texas workers

There’s good news for Texas workers who need to reskill or upskill to get back into the workforce. Lone Star College has been awarded $750,000 by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) to provide financial assistance to Texas students to cover tuition and fees.

“Now more than ever, providing students the financial resources they need is one of the most important tools we have for restoring our economy,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “I am pleased that Lone Star College is participating in this very important endeavor to train our local workforce.”

In all, the THECB has awarded $18.1 million to 40 Texas higher education institutions as part of the first round of awards under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program.

“One of the best ways to accelerate our economic recovery is to make strategic investments in our future workforce,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement. “These federal funds will provide targeted assistance to keep students enrolled or help them re-enroll in higher education so they can pursue new professional and economic opportunities for themselves and their families.”

Recognized as a world leader in workforce training, LSC offers a variety of state-of-the-art technical education programs that prepare students for rewarding careers. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Reskilling-Support-Fund-Grant.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success.

Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, eight centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

