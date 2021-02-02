Notice to vendors and subcontractors

White Construction Company, the contractor for construction of the new Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, will be at 1915 Trinity Street, Liberty, Texas on February 10, 2021, from 1 PM to 4 PM with an informational booth open to Vendors and Subcontractors interested in bidding the project. Introductions and questions are encouraged. Services include dumpsters, portable toilets with service, temporary fencing & gates, surveyors, office trailers, storage containers, office furniture, and other construction trades.

