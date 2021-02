Bonnie Irene Harmon, 91, of Houston, TX passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, TX. Mrs. Harmon was born February 6, 1929, in Rockdale, TX to the late John Edgarg Guthrie and Naomi Carolina Todd. She was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing, canning, gardening, and flowers. She was a devoted wife of 65 years and a loving grandma.



Mrs. Harmon is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lamar Harmon; her brothers, Allen Guthrie and Tommy Guthrie; son, George Ogden Harmon; sisters, Mary Cox, Vergie Ethel Newton, Fannie Fountain, and Faye Bolton; and great-grandson, Jackson Wayne.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Raymond Keith Harmon and John Randall Harmon; grandchildren, Sherry, Tiffany, Amanda, and Sabrina; great-grandchildren, Landon, Blake, Madeleine, Clayton, Harmony, Adam, Marcus, Kaitlyn, Cory, Charlie, Daisy, and Lily, and a host of loving family and friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m at Hinson Cemetery in Deridder, LA with Brother Jerry Sonier officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Irene Harmon please visit our Tribute Store.

