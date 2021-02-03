Cleveland HS Tractor Tech team takes fifth place in contest

Congratulations to Cleveland High School students Thomas Puckett, Caleb Spencer and Victor Medina. These three students make up the CHS Tractor Tech Team and finished fifth out of 16 teams at a recent competition. Individually, Thomas Puckett finished in eighth place.

