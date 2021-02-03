Doris Ann Young (Jackson) 84, of Houston, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was the oldest daughter of Frank and Hilda Jackson. Doris is survived by her husband, Jerry Young; Brothers: Joe Jackson and Butch Jackson: Daughters: Deborah Eads of Houston; Paula Boatman; Karen Sue Dawson of Houston. Sons: Michael Young; Thomas Young of Houston. Also 10 grandchildren Cara Sourp; David Eubank, Evan Young; Genevieve Young, Valery Boatman, Chris Boatman, Misty Dawson, Rachel Dawson, Nicholas Dawson, Kateland Dawson. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houston Hospice (1905 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, Texas 77030) All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

