Johnny Evans “John” Shaw, 75, of Hull, TX passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Shaw was born April 20, 1945, in Texarkana, TX to the late Hubert Evans Shaw and Martha Virginia Wilson. Mr. Shaw was employed by Lexicon as a heavy equipment operator. He was a veteran who served in the United States Air Force.

John was a loving husband, daddy, and grandpa. Not a man of many words, he showed how much he cared through his actions, whether it was fixing or building something for friends and family, or making pancakes for the family. Happily retired since 2009, he enjoyed working leather and wood crafts, jigsaw puzzles, John Wayne movies, and any old western rerun. In earlier years he also spent many wonderful weekends in the deer stand or sitting out fishing wherever there were water and a fishing pole. He enjoyed being outdoors working around the yard and camping with his family.

Mr. Shaw is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judy Shaw; son, Bradley “Brad” Shaw, and wife, Jeri of Seguin, TX; Daughter, Kari Shaw Mahaney, and husband, Brent of Borger, TX; grandchildren, Zachary Shaw, Courtney Shaw, Kellie Shaw, and Matthew Mahaney; sister, Shirley Sherrod, and husband, Clifton Sherrod of Tyler, TX, and a host of loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnny Evans Shaw please visit our Tribute Store.

