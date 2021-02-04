Liberty ISD announces teachers, paraprofessionals of the year

Liberty ISD is celebrating its selections for Teachers of the Year and Paraprofessionals of the Year. The last year has been particularly challenging for school districts with COVID-19 and new safety protocols, but Liberty ISD remains committed to providing the best education for students, thanks in no small part to the District’s dedicated teachers, paraprofessionals and staff.

Liberty ISD Superintendent Cody Abshier said, “This is a huge, hard-earned, well-deserved honor for them all.”

The Teachers of the Year are:

San Jacinto Elementary School – Odelia Hebert

Liberty Elementary School – Kristin Wright

Liberty Middle School – Mark Patterson

Liberty High School – Penny Taylor

The Paraprofessionals of the Year are:

San Jacinto Elementary School – Claudia Girard

Liberty Elementary School – Gricelda Chaparro

Liberty Middle School – Sandra Smith

Liberty High School – Josefa Borrego

“The Masonic Lodge will further honor Odelia (Cookie), Kristin, Mark, and Penny with a special, upcoming banquet, and two of them will go on to represent our school district in Region 5 as the LISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and the LISD Secondary Teacher of the Year,” Abshier said.

He also said it is appropriate to reflect back on last year’s top educators as they pass on their “crowns” to this year’s winners. Last year’s winners were Tina Box, Laura Gonzalez, Tabitha Pritchett, Justin Littlejohn, Cheryl Ross, Erica Erskins, Olga Lopez and Monica Williams.

“Congratulations to all of these awesome educators. We are so proud of them and what they stand for in our schools and community. If you get a chance, please let them know how proud you are of them!” Abshier said. “Go Panthers!”

