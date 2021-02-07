Curtis Edward Kelly, 67, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his residence in Dayton. Curtis was born on April 9, 1953 to parents, Curtis M. Kelly and Solome Thompson Kelly.

He was a hard worker who worked various jobs throughout his career. He retired as a Truck Pusher in the oil and gas industry. Curtis was a godly man and part of the Cross Ministry. He was a faithful member of Cornerstone Church in Liberty, Texas. Curtis liked to keep his hands busy therefore, following retirement, he raised chickens and enjoyed gardening. He liked to drive, and he went all over the United States. He also made Christmas cut-outs with his wife Charlotte. He would do the woodworking and Charlotte would sand and paint. For a while, he sold antiques. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Curtis was a people person who never met a stranger. He loved to talk to people. Curtis will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Curtis was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Belinda Nielsen; brother, Ricky Kelly and nephew, Bobby Jo Kelly. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Charlotte Kelly; son, Alex Monroe Kelly and daughter-in-law, Mabel Kelly; grandson, Justin Kelly; grandson, Christian Nielsen; granddaughter, Isabella Kelly; brother, James Lee Kelly and wife Terri; brother, Steve Randall and wife Bonnie; brother, Mark DeWayne Kelly; and numerous other loving family members, church family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to pay their final respects from 11 AM – 12 PM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Palms Cemetery in Dayton, 2421 TX-146, Dayton, Texas 77535. A graveside service will begin at 12 PM with Pastor Paul Glazener of Cornerstone Church officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow.

To protect everybody, COVID-19 precautions will be adhered to re: social distancing, wearing face masks, and hand sanitizing. Thank you very much.

