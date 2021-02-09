Emelia Rangel, 80, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. Emelia was born in Queretaro, Mexico on May 30, 2021 to parents Demetrio Escobedo and Guadalupe Arreguin.

Emelia lived a full life as a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, sister and friend. With her husband, she proudly raised nine children. Emelia had a playful, fun personality. She was a happy person who loved to sing and dance. She loved to dress up and look her best. Emelia loved to cook and feed her large family. She sprinkled love in every recipe. Emelia was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of fifty years Simon Victorio Rangel. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Gloria Rangel and husband Cirilo Arrendondo; daughter Guadalupe Suraez and husband Alfredo; daughter Maria Rosa Rangel and husband Jose Pablo; daughter Maria Luisa Rangel and husband Amado Francisco; son Jorge Rangel and wife Cecelia; son Juan Rangel and wife Makrina; daughter Susana Rangel and husband Jose Luis; son Oscar Rangel and wife Alejandra; thirty-two grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.

A funeral mass will be held 10 AM on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery. Face masks are required. Allison Funeral services has been entrusted with arrangements.

Emelia Rangel, de 80 años, de Liberty, Texas, falleció el viernes 5 de Febrero del 2021 en el Methodist Hospital de Baytown, Texas. Emelia nació en Querétaro, México el 30 de Mayo del 2021 hija de Demetrio Escobedo y Guadalupe Arreguin.

Emelia vivió una hermosa vida como madre, abuela, bisabuela, hermana y una amiga amorosa y cariñosa. Con su esposo Simon, ella crió con orgullo a nueve hijos. Emelia tenía una personalidad juguetona y divertida. Era una persona feliz a la que le encantaba cantar y bailar. Le encantaba vestirse y lucir lo mejor posible. Le encantaba cocinar y alimentar a su numerosa familia y llenaba de amor en cada receta. Emelia era un miembro fiel de la Iglesia Católica Immaculada Concepcion en Liberty.

Le precedieron en la muerte sus padres; y esposo de cincuenta años Simón Victorio Rangel. Deja atrás para apreciar su recuerdo a su hijos, Gloria Rangel y su esposo Cirilo Arrendondo; Guadalupe Suarez y su esposo Alfredo; María Rosa Rangel y su esposo José Pablo; María Luisa Rangel y su esposo Amado Francisco; Jorge Rangel y su esposa Cecelia; Juan Rangel y su esposa Makrina; Susana Rangel y su esposo José Luis; Oscar Rangel y su esposa Alejandra; treinta y dos nietos; treinta y seis bisnietos y muchos familiares y amigos amorosos.

Se llevará a cabo una misa fúnebre a las 10 am el Viernes 12 de Febrero del 2021 en la Iglesia Católica Immaculada Concepcion en Liberty. El entierro seguirá inmediatamente después de misa en Liberty Catholic Cemetery. Se requieren mascarillas y distanciamiento social.

